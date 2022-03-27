wrestling / News
KAIRI Says She Suffered Ruptured Eardrum at STARDOM Event
KAIRI is working hurt, as she says she suffered a ruptured eardrum at Sunday’s STARDOM World Climax 2022: The Top. As noted earlier, the former Kairi Sane defeated Starlight Kid at the show, and she noted in a video posted to STARDOM’s Twitter account that she suffered the injury during the match.
“My eardrum [is] ruptured right now, so I can’t hear…. Each move had weight, and I was on fire during the fight,” KAIRI said (per Wrestling Inc). “She was a different person from the previous [Starlight] Kid. My eardrum was torn, but I was happy, or rather, the pain made me happy.”
No word on how long this may keep KAIRI out of action. STARDOM finished its World Climax shows with Sunday’s event.
🔷ダイビング・エルボー・ドロップでスターライト・キッドをマットに沈め、勝利したKAIRIの試合後コメント。
「今、鼓膜が破れてて耳が聞こえないんですけど…。技一つ一つ重みがあったし試合してて火が着いた。前のキッドとは別者だったね。鼓膜破かれたけど嬉しかったっていうか、痛みが嬉しいね」 pic.twitter.com/yuYTcvJpOH
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) March 27, 2022
