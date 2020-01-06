Kaitlyn on Thinking She Would Be Fired After Accidentally Winning Battle Royal, How It Happened

– Speaking with Ring the Belle for a new interview, Celeste Bonin, the former Kaitlyn, recalled accidentally winning a battle royal on Raw and thinking she would be fired after. Bonin competed in a women’s battle royal for a WWE Divas Championship match on the August 20th, 2012 Raw. The match came down to Bonin and Eve Torres and Bonin clotheslined Torres over the top. Torres fell off the apron, which wasn’t supposed to happen, giving Bonin the win.

Bonin recalled how the mistake happened and her worry that Vince McMahon would fire her over it, as well as Eve and Layla — the champion at the time, who was on commentary — reacted backstage. Highlights and the full video are below:

On accidentally winning the match: “It’s so hard to watch because it’s like — in that moment, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to get fired.’ That reaction from Layla was 100 percent real. She was like, ‘This bitch, this bitch.’ So Raw is live, so there’s a saying, ‘Nothing goes wrong on live TV,’ because once it happens, it’s out there, it happens. You have to go with it. So like, everybody knows, or most people know that matches are pre-determined. So we knew going into that, I wasn’t supposed to win. Eve and I were very close at that point. We became much, much closer after we were in the run for the title together. But there was a different spot that was supposed to happen. I was supposed to clothesline her over, she was gonna catch herself. And then I was going to be eliminated. So in that moment, she said, ‘You gotta hit me harder.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ So I hit the — I JBL’d her over the ropes and I hit her so hard, she slipped and fell.”

On thinking she was going to get fired for the spot: “I legit thought when I walked back through the curtain that I was going to be fired. And that was right on the cusp of the Divas getting more opportunities. So I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve f***ed everything up.’ So I walked back, and Vince was laughing hysterically. Laughing hysterically. And I was like, ‘Is it like an evil laugh?’ And so I got so much — there was a lot of people who thought I didn’t deserve it because I was still so new, and I hadn’t proved myself or whatever. It’s such a weird industry. But there was also a lot of people that were like, ‘Congratulations, this is your opportunity. Take it.'”

On what Eve and Layla told her: “Eve was crying. She was just — in that moment, there was so much adrenaline and so many things running through all of our heads. So I couldn’t really get a read on Layla. Her and I were like never super-close. Eve and I were very, very close. And that led to us becoming [closer]. She was such a mentor for me, because we had such a long run together when I won the title from her. But she was always incredible. AJ and I would say that she was a Disney princess. Because she always looked gorgeous, she was so smart, always composed. I have nothing but amazing things to say about her.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Jerry Lawler Show with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.