Kaitlyn Shares Her Emotional Struggles in WWE

– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn shared her struggles with her time in WWE, leading to her eventual exit. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kaitlyn on her emotional struggles in WWE: “If I could just get the title, that was supposed to be the thing. That was supposed to make me feel the way I wanted to feel … it didn’t fulfill this part that I was hoping, it didn’t fulfill this feeling that I was searching for since before my bodybuilding days.”

On on not gaining the WWE Women’s Title: “I was just struggling, again, emotionally I was struggling with purpose, with meaning, if gaining the title did not fulfill me in the way that I had hoped, like, it was depressing in a way because I was going through that turmoil. I was gaining a lot of weight and I was just very emotionally imbalanced and it showed.”