wrestling / News

Kamille Attacked on Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage

November 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kamille AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT didn’t end well for Kamille, who was mysteriously attacked backstage. The camera cut backstage where she was already laid out among pipes and chairs. A referee then checked on her. The culprit was not revealed.

Kamille quit the employ of Mercedes Mone on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kamille, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading