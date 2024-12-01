wrestling / News
Kamille Attacked on Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage
November 30, 2024 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT didn’t end well for Kamille, who was mysteriously attacked backstage. The camera cut backstage where she was already laid out among pipes and chairs. A referee then checked on her. The culprit was not revealed.
Kamille quit the employ of Mercedes Mone on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
Who laid out @Kamille_brick?#AEWRampage is on TNT pic.twitter.com/tmbRPN4DiI
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Kaitlyn Recalls Vince McMahon Laughing After Her Accidental Battle Royal Win
- Ricky Starks Recalls Being Told To Be Grateful For His Job After CM Punk Was Fired From AEW
- Conflicting Reports on Health of Jade Cargill After WWE Injury Storyline
- Paul Heyman Reveals That CM Punk Was Dragged Down in WWE Because of Perception of Him as a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’