Kane Recalls His Reaction To Finding Out About Inferno Match

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Kane talked about working with The Undertaker, their infamous inferno match, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he liked working with Undertaker as a tag team or singles matches: “Both. I enjoyed the singles matches, but I did enjoy the tag team more. Because I felt the part of the audience — you know, the single matches were almost just like the prelude to the really cool stuff, you know. Which was, ‘Let’s just see Kane and Undertaker destroy everybody.’ The problem we had with the tag team matches, then we’re just both so strong characters that literally it always turned into handicap matches. We couldn’t have a normal tag match, because nobody’s could be this much when it’s both of us. So generally it ends up — which, you know, is a story to itself. But after a while, there’s only so much of those that you could do.

“And I’d argue too with us as singles as well, there’s only so much we could do. Our styles are a lot alike anyway. We’re big guys, both of us. So it’s almost like, after you’ve seen one you’re going to kind of probably see variations of that. But it’s not like we could do a bunch of different things. You know, it’s cool you could do the gimmick matches. I mean, my favorite match of all time, at least in my top two or three, is the inferno match. I thought it was a really good match. But then you also add the element of having the really cool gimmick and all the visuals.”

On their inferno match: “It was hot. It was like, really hot… And you couldn’t get that close to the flames. Because if you did, you were gonna get burnt. It was pretty intense.”

On his reaction to the match: “We both went, ‘What? You’re gonna put us in a barbecue pit?’ We both were like, ‘What in the world are you talking about?’… And all I could think of was, like, ‘What happens if someone’s foot gets caught in the rope and they go down and the — that’s a really bad day, man.’ You know, anytime you get in the ring, obviously, there’s a level of danger just because. You know, even the most simple move you can get hurt on. But we’re talking about putting basically a grate with fire around the ring. And now you have to do all this stuff? Uh, okay!”

