Kane Weighs In on Undertaker Breaking Character For Steve Austin Interview, Why He Hates Spoilers

– On the latest After the Bell with Corey Graves, Kane shared his thoughts on the Undertaker’s out-of-character interview with Steve Austin for Broken Skull Sessions and how social media has affected the industry. The Dead Man was the first guest on Austin’s show last month and gave a rare interview out of his Undertaker character, which Graves asked Kane about his thoughts on. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On Undertaker giving a look behind his character: “Well, I think like everyone I have mixed feelings about it. I think overall it’s good. We’re people, and we portray a character. And I think everybody knows that, of course. And I think sometimes that that was taken so seriously that it was almost comic, right? Just, everybody knows that we’re characters on TV. And the great thing about a character like The Undertaker, or hopefully about Kane, is when the character comes back out people believe in the character. And I think that a guy like Mark opening up and talking about all of these different things, I mean, gosh what a perspective that guy has, right? And what knowledge, and he’s been there for everything and knows more about than almost anybody else. And he’s a great guy, he’s a really cool dude. So to see him be able to do stuff like that, I think is refreshing.”

On the impact of social media on the business: “When we look at things like social media, I mean it’s just the way of the world. It’s the way things are going. And it is kind of a two-edged sword. On the one hand, you have the days where everything was very protected and there were certain advantages to that. I hate it when people come out [with] spoilers and all that stuff. Because part of the allure of the WWE business is the fact that we’re out there throwing twists and turns, and trying to keep people guessing as to what’s coming next. I remember there was an All in the Family episode with Archie Bunker, and he’s watching wrestling. Someone says, ‘Well, don’t you know that’s fixed?’ And Archie goes, ‘Yeah, those guys may know what they’re gonna do. But I don’t, and that’s what I wanna see is what’s gonna happen.’ And I think that we’ve taken some of the pleasure and enjoyment out of the business by people getting so enamored with the business and the booking side of things. And that’s one of the disadvantages. But when you look at our ability to connect with fans now, and really to bring people into our world whether it’s through the character Kane or into my own world, I think that’s something that’s extremely beneficial to everybody. So again, mixed feelings but overall I think it’s good.”

