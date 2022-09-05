Karen Jarrett Reveals Her Mt. Rushmore Of TNA

Karen Jarrett had a lengthy run in TNA, and she recently weighed in on who her “Mt. Rushmore” of the company would be. Jarrett appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight interview show and was asked the oft-posed question, in her case regarding the promotion she was part of for several years.

“Obviously Jeff [Jarrett],” Jarrett began (per Wrestling Inc)> “A.J. Styles, I think, I think Jay Lethal is a star. I think he’s so underrated … For TNA, Samoa Joe. I feel like, I hope something big happens for Jay, he deserves it. He’s so good, yes, and I mean, I know he’s so happy and he loves where he is, but like, he’s, he deserves so much more.”