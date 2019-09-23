wrestling / News
Karen Q Gives Update on Recovery Status
September 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Karen Q gave a new update on her recovery from a fractured lateral malleolus that she suffered in July. The NXT star posted a seven-week update, noting that she was on a bike machine for the first time since her surgery, as you can see below.
Karen suffered the injury during a match teaming with Bianca Belair against Rhea Riply and Reina Gonzalez at an NXT live event in Atlanta in July.
7 week post surgery MILESTONE. On a bike/peloton for the first time. Cardio here I come! 😭 Credit to @BisonUnbranded for being the ill creep and taking a video of this! #karenqcomeback pic.twitter.com/jVWRIT8KbR
— Karen Q (@karenmeee) September 22, 2019
