Karen Q Gives Update on Recovery Status

– Karen Q gave a new update on her recovery from a fractured lateral malleolus that she suffered in July. The NXT star posted a seven-week update, noting that she was on a bike machine for the first time since her surgery, as you can see below.

Karen suffered the injury during a match teaming with Bianca Belair against Rhea Riply and Reina Gonzalez at an NXT live event in Atlanta in July.