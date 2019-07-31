wrestling / News
Karen Q Undergoes Surgery For Broken Ankle
July 31, 2019 | Posted by
– Karen Q has undergone surgery to fix the broken ankle she suffered during an NXT live event over the weekend. Karen’s boyfriend, indie wrestler Bison, revealed the news on Twitter. Q initially said she had a broken leg. WWE.com later said it was a fractured lateral malleolus, which are ankle bones.
There’s no timetable for when Q may return. On behalf of 411, our best wishes for a quick and full recovery.
Staying up late, praying for a successful surgery this morning.
Staying close by to carry you home. 🏡@Karenmeee#CantSleep #Recovery #KarenQ pic.twitter.com/rp5Ehij7ta
— Bison (@BisonUnbranded) July 31, 2019
