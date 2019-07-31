wrestling / News

Karen Q Undergoes Surgery For Broken Ankle

July 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karen Q

– Karen Q has undergone surgery to fix the broken ankle she suffered during an NXT live event over the weekend. Karen’s boyfriend, indie wrestler Bison, revealed the news on Twitter. Q initially said she had a broken leg. WWE.com later said it was a fractured lateral malleolus, which are ankle bones.

There’s no timetable for when Q may return. On behalf of 411, our best wishes for a quick and full recovery.

