Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Discuss The Week’s WWE Releases, Say They’re Not Ready to Reveal Next Steps

On the latest episode of their Talk’n Shop podcast, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows discussed this past week’s WWE releases.

Anderson on the WWE releases: “A lot of times when you see these things come out, like, as guys in the business we’ll go, ‘Yeah, f**k him a little bit.’ But I can honestly say on that list there was nobody that I genuinely didn’t like.”

Gallows on Kurt Angle and Fit Finlay’s releases: “Kurt Angle obviously is a legend, Hall of Famer. I feel like — for some reason I feel like Billy Kidman and Fit will be back, soon as everything [calms down].”

Gallows on supporting the released talent: “As we said, it was a crushing day in the professional wrestling world. But the professional wrestling world always goes on. So please support these guys, follow their social media, go to their Pro Wrestling Tees stores. Show them some love. Because when the world opens back up, you’ve got a bunch of brothers who are coming at you and it’s gonna be so damn entertaining, and I can’t wait to see where everybody lands next.”

Gallows on their next steps as a team: “As far as The Big LG and HK Machine Gun Karl Anderson, you gotta wait on that. We ain’t ready yet, but when we are, we’re going to unload. So thanks and support all the good brothers and good sisters. Cheers.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk’n Shop with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.