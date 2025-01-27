Karl Anderson Says The Creed Brothers Have A Great Future In The Business

Speaking on Talk’n Shop (per Fightful), Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows discussed the Creed Brothers while looking back at Penta’s WWE debut match against Chad Gable on WWE Raw.

Anderson praised the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

“I see Chad Gable as the leader of this group. He looks great. The Creed Brothers are both, I believe they went to Duke, one of them went to Duke. Those are young, real, legitimate, strong shooters that have a great future in the business. They look cool standing behind Chad Gable. They’ve got this amazing-looking girl with them called Ivy Nile. She looks like a superstar. She looks good, she looks cool. They all look awesome together, and it’s cool to see Chad Gable getting this kind of love, a leader of what he should be. Well deserved,” Anderson said.