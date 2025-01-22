Karrion Kross Says There’s A Lot Fans Still Don’t Know About Wrestling Behind-the-Scenes

While wrestling fans are smarter than ever with what goes on backstage, Karrion Kross says there’s still a lot they don’t know. In an interview with The Chazz Palminteri Show (via Wrestling Inc), Kross explained that a lot of the magic is still unknown to fans. Triple H has been more relaxed about pulling back the curtain recently, sharing rehearsal videos for wrestler entrances on social media.

Kross said: “Honestly, like, we’re — I don’t know, it’s 2024 [at the time], there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes in wrestling, so people have a pretty good idea of, like, what goes into the show. There’s still quite a lot of magic we don’t let them in on, but I’m, like, not about convoluting what it is that people are watching.”

He also spoke about the Karrion Kross character, who he called a ‘devil’s advocate.’ He added: “He’s kinda like the guy that’s on your shoulder, feeding your ego, but trying to bring down your confidence — divide and conquer.“