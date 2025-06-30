Karrion Kross Makes Jokes About Not Taking Bumps After WWE Night of Champions Match

Karrion Kross made a joke about the rumor that he doesn’t take back bumps following his match with Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions. Zayn took a few back bumps during the match, something that he had been rumored as not being willing to do last week leading into the PPV. Multiple producers, it should be said, have denied that this is the case and Kross laughed off the rumors in an interview later in the week.

Kross appeared on Busted Open Radio and was asked about the suplex he took off the cage against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2022, to which Kross joked (per Fightful), “That doesn’t work for me, brother.”

When Mark Hendry mentioned Sami Zayn hitting Kross with a Helluva Kick, Korss said that “That was a live round.”

Zayn defeated Kross at the Saudi Arabia PPV on Saturday.