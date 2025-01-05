Karrion Kross On His Friendship With Bray Wyatt, Being Cast On a Show With Him Before WWE Return

Karrion Kross recently reflected on his friendship with Bray Wyatt and recalled how they were cast together for a show before they returned to WWE. Kross appeared on the Notsam Wrestling Show and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his friendship with Wyatt: “When I was an extra, he would talk to me all the time. First it was about tattoos, then it was about horror movies, HP Lovecraft. We had a lot of — we almost never talked about wrestling. It was always horror movies and tattoos, and haunted places. He was always very, very warm to me.”

On being cast with Wyatt in a pilot: “I think like, shortly after him and I were both released, my wife ran into him at an airport and talked to him for like two hours. They had flights going somewhere. He goes, ‘Give him my number.’ So we started talking and nobody even knows this I don’t think, unless maybe he talked about it. But him and I were about to do an episodic wrestling show. We both got a pilot and the show was written primarily around him and I, and this giant confrontation between him and I building for the first season. And Hunter reached out to me and he said like, ‘Let’s talk next week.’

“So I buzz him and I’m like, ‘Dude, I think he’s going to ask us to come back. What do we do?’ Because it was feeling pretty serious that the show was going to — we just didn’t know when it was going to take off and we were both really excited about it. Like [it was] a dream project. And he’s like, ‘Dude, I think we got to go home. Like, Hunter’s got the ship. Like, is there a better person to work for on the entire planet?’ I was like, ‘No there’s not.’ So I called up the person who wrote the pilot and I said, ‘I can’t do this unless I get your blessing. And he’s like, ‘Go be a world champion, go.’ He’s like, ‘This is going to be here, this is always going to be here.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ So yeah we went back.”

