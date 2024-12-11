– Count Karrion Kross as one who appreciates the new change in attitude by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kross took the time to publicly apologize to Kingston earlier today via social media. You can read Kross’ classy statement below.

Karrion Kross wrote, “I woke up this morning with a bit of guilt, I just want to take a moment to do this publicly and apologize to @TrueKofi. I had him all wrong. Right now is a great time to look inwards for everyone to do the same. Him and @AustinCreedWins banning together as brothers against the world takes bravery that most people don’t have. They have an incredibly inspiring story.”

I’m still so incredibly disappointed in the people of Wichita, Kansas for not letting us speak. I’m also disappointed in the WWE Universe for your lack of sympathy on social media platforms. I really think that if you’d just hear us out, you’d change your minds. — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) December 11, 2024

– WWE released a rare match showcasing Aja Kong vs. Chaparita Asari. This is Kong’s only WWE singles match:

– WWE released the following via X: