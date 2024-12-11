wrestling / News

WWE News: Karrion Kross Publicly Apologizes to Kofi Kingston, Vault Showcases Aja Kong’s Only WWE Singles Match, WWE ID Updates

December 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Count Karrion Kross as one who appreciates the new change in attitude by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kross took the time to publicly apologize to Kingston earlier today via social media. You can read Kross’ classy statement below.

Karrion Kross wrote, “I woke up this morning with a bit of guilt, I just want to take a moment to do this publicly and apologize to @TrueKofi. I had him all wrong. Right now is a great time to look inwards for everyone to do the same. Him and @AustinCreedWins banning together as brothers against the world takes bravery that most people don’t have. They have an incredibly inspiring story.”

– WWE released a rare match showcasing Aja Kong vs. Chaparita Asari. This is Kong’s only WWE singles match:

– WWE released the following via X:

