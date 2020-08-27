Karrion Kross Relinquishes NXT Championship Due to Separated Shoulder

Karrion Kross’ NXT Championship reign has ended early, as he has given the title up due to his injury. On Wednesday’s episode of NXT, Kross came out with Scarlett to start the show and said that the separated shoulder that he suffered in his title win over Keith Lee at NXT Takeover XXX means that he will not be able to defend the title while he recovers, resulting in his needing to relinquish the title.

Kross said earlier this week that he doesn’t expect to be out long but had not at that time had an MRI done. There’s no word on how long he will be away from the ring. You can see pics and video from the segment below: