wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Relinquishes NXT Championship Due to Separated Shoulder
Karrion Kross’ NXT Championship reign has ended early, as he has given the title up due to his injury. On Wednesday’s episode of NXT, Kross came out with Scarlett to start the show and said that the separated shoulder that he suffered in his title win over Keith Lee at NXT Takeover XXX means that he will not be able to defend the title while he recovers, resulting in his needing to relinquish the title.
Kross said earlier this week that he doesn’t expect to be out long but had not at that time had an MRI done. There’s no word on how long he will be away from the ring. You can see pics and video from the segment below:
Welcome to your 𝔡𝔬𝔬𝔪. #WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/HQXLRMmyc3
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
…now with championship GOLD! ❌🔥🏆#NXTChampion @WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 kick off #WWENXT on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/A9MjEhJBhp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
He told you… and he warned you. #AndNew #NXTTitle #WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/44Mg1RAsw9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: Due to injury, @WWEKarrionKross has just relinquished the #NXTTitle.
𝑻𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝑻𝒐𝒄𝒌.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/r9CKOuUhHc
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
Tick tock… ⏳
It's only a matter of time before @WWEKarrionKross comes back for his #NXTTitle. #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/D31RkOh2Lg
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
"On the path there are obstacles, but for me, the obstacles are the path."
Due to injury, @WWEKarrionKross must relinquish his #NXTTitle. #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/usClkIAdMX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
The clock is ticking. Come back soon, @WWEKarrionKross. #WWENXT #NXTTitle ⏳❌ pic.twitter.com/Xs3HLk9mF3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020
