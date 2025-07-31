– During a recent interview with The Tony Rose Morning Show ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross spoke about his opponent Sami Zayn. Kross shared his disagreement that Zayn had an organic rise to stardom. Kross instead claimed that Zayn had to piggyback off of Roman Reigns to get to his current level. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“That’s right, he’s got to say that Kross told the truth, which everybody already knows anyway. I wouldn’t agree with you that his rise was organic, I mean, he was piggybacking off Roman Reigns to get to where he’s been and ever since he hasn’t been able to piggyback off Roman Reigns, he hasn’t found the same success he did. Let’s just tell the truth here, you’re being nice. You’re trying to be unbiased. Let’s tell the truth, he’s a manipulator and a liar.”

Karrion Kross faces Sami Zayn in a rematch on Saturday at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1. The loser will be forced to admit that the winner is right, so there are lots of bragging rights on the line this weekend.

The two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 is being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Both nights will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.