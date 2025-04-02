Karrion Kross Says Everyone Worked FSW Beynefit For Bey For Free

FSW recently held their ‘Beynefit for Bey’ event, with proceeds going to aid in the recovery of Chris Bey. Bey suffered a neck injury last year that left him paralyzed for a time, but was able to walk to the ring at the event. In an interview with Unlikely (via Fightful), Karrion Kross said that all of the wrestlers who worked the show did so for free.

He said: “Walking into the building and seeing who showed up, from the boys in the back to everybody on tech, to the fans, I recognize them from 11 years ago. People that were in the front row were back in the front row. You’re going to get me emotional on this thing. I’m going to flip this table over right now. I’m going to throw it right through the wall.”

When asked about getting permission from WWE to work the event, he replied: “I say this with all respect, but there was no way I was not going to be a part of this event. I was there for Chris’s first day of wrestling practice. I was teaching a character promo and business class, basically just trying to prepare all the young kids coming in for what could be ahead. I was there for his first day. I’ve known him since the very beginning. This happening, I knew I needed to help. What better way to help than being on Netflix, being watched all over the world and telling everybody, hey, I know you guys are watching me for this particular reason, but there’s this other thing going on right now. It’s very serious. To put it out there for anyone who’s not familiar with it, we all showed up and worked for free. Every single cent, including the streaming services, people can watch it on Triller, it all went to Chris. So I just explained it very personally and they were receptive to it and I showed up and we rocked the house.“