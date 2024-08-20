Karrion Kross & Scarlett Agree to Let The New Day ‘Rot’

– During last night’s WWE Raw, The New Day and Odyssey Jones beat The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) in a six-man tag team match. After the match, Scarlett told Karrion Kross that they’ve made The New Day suffer enough, so it’s time to let them rot. You can view that segment shared in WWE digital exclusive video below.

Scarlett explained to Kross, “I mean, think about it, you’ve beaten a former king of the ring, you’ve beaten a former World Champion. AOP has beaten one of the greatest tag team championship groups of all time.” She continued, “You’re like a parasite that’s laid eggs in their head, and you just have to let it rot. Things aren’t gonna turn out the way they think they are. You’ve already won, everything you touch dies in time, so just let it happen the way it’s supposed to. But I see you have a lot of pent up energy. I can take care of that.”

Karrion Kross responded to Scarlett, “Well, that works just fine for me, whoever told you I love the way you.”