– During last night’s WWE Raw, Karrion Kross picked up a huge win over former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in a singles matchup. After the match, he reiterated his comments directed at Kingston’s tag team partner, Kofi Kingston, that he made last night on Raw Talk via social media.

On Raw Talk, Kross commented, “Do you want to be Marty Jannetty or do you want to be SHAWN MICHAELS? Make up your mind. Tick tock. ⏳” He also posted on X later on, “Checkmate. VII ⏳ #WWERaw” You can view that Raw Talk clip below: