wrestling / News
Karrion Kross Sends Message to Xavier Woods Following WWE Raw
June 25, 2024 | Posted by
– During last night’s WWE Raw, Karrion Kross picked up a huge win over former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in a singles matchup. After the match, he reiterated his comments directed at Kingston’s tag team partner, Kofi Kingston, that he made last night on Raw Talk via social media.
On Raw Talk, Kross commented, “Do you want to be Marty Jannetty or do you want to be SHAWN MICHAELS? Make up your mind. Tick tock. ⏳” He also posted on X later on, “Checkmate. VII ⏳ #WWERaw” You can view that Raw Talk clip below:
Checkmate.
VII ⏳ #WWERaw https://t.co/bnwyFfCMdg
— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) June 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details On WWE’s Deal With Indianapolis For Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania and Summerslam
- Hulk Hogan Says Eric Bischoff Faced Difficult Odds While Running WCW
- More On Reaction In AEW To Shane McMahon Interest Rumors
- Booker T Won’t Work With Dark Side of the Ring Producers Again After Who Killed WCW?