– During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross was asked if he had a message for his fans. He thanked the people who are supporting him, and he noted that the criticisms he’s received since he returned have also helped him improve. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Karrion Kross on his message to the fans: “I want to say thank you to everybody who’s in my corner. People who have been there from the beginning and people that are just getting in the corner now. I think the criticisms that I’ve been under, uh, since I’ve gotten back from WWE have actually helped me improve. I’m not one of those people where I’m just like, oh, you’re not with me. Well, the hell with you. I take it all into consideration. It’s made me better. It’s made me hungrier.”

On the fans needing to stay loud: “If me being in Money in the Bank, is something you want to see, or me being more heavily featured on the show is something you want to see. Stay loud, hold your ground. I hear you every single Monday. I’m backstage doing things live deep in the building. I can hear you guys through the wall, and everybody comes up to me and goes,’ did you hear that?’ I’m like, yes, I did. It would be impossible not to. I could be in the parking garage and hear them through the wall.”

On how being at a live event comes through louder than on TV: “Coming to a WWE live event is unlike anything that anyone has ever experienced until you do it. Come to a live event and listen to that. I guarantee you it’s 10 times louder live than it is through the TV speakers. Also, while you’re at that WWE live event, buy a Karrion Kross t-shirt at the merch stand now. If you can find one. They are selling out. So I actually did speak with – I spoke with merch this week. They’re going to be carrying more in stock as well. So this was, I guess to them is a bit of an experiment. They wanted to see how they’re doing. I think we sold out of every single size last Monday except for large. So it’s just talking to them, and they’re going to be carrying more as well.”