Katsuyori Shibata Reportedly Not Cleared To Wrestle

If the latest report is to be believed, you shouldn’t get your hopes up for Katsuyori Shibata to kick some Bullet Club heads in any time soon. During the NJPW G1 Climax 29 finals, KENTA joined Bullet Club, which resulted in a very angry Shibata coming out and running wild before Jado attacked him with a kendo stick and KENTA turned the tables. Even though it looked like this might set up for a future KENTA vs. Shibata match down the line, it seems this might not be the case according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

He said: “It’s a one-off thing. It’s an angle. I don’t think there’s really much else new to it. Now of course, things could always change but the doctors said that it would be impossible for him to be cleared to wrestle. But that was before. He did a lot more than I would have expected out there. But there’s no indication he’s doing anything for a match or anything like that.“