Kay Lee Ray Announces She Got Married To Longtime Boyfriend

July 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT UK’s Kay Lee Ray announced that she got married to longtime boyfriend and independent wrestler Stevie Boy Xavier. The two have been together since 2007. They even worked matches together as the team Filthy Generation, challenging for the ICW Tag Team titles.

She wrote: “Forever.

You can see photos of the married couple below.

