wrestling / News
Kay Lee Ray Announces She Got Married To Longtime Boyfriend
July 1, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT UK’s Kay Lee Ray announced that she got married to longtime boyfriend and independent wrestler Stevie Boy Xavier. The two have been together since 2007. They even worked matches together as the team Filthy Generation, challenging for the ICW Tag Team titles.
She wrote: “Forever.”
You can see photos of the married couple below.
Forever ❤ pic.twitter.com/Mcp2Lu3DFD
— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) July 1, 2021
1.4.3 ❤ https://t.co/bBIJJ4UIyM
— Pharaoh of Filth (@stevieboyxavier) July 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Allysin Kay Withdraws From Event Next Month, Says Promoter Has Defended Convicted Pedophile
- Vince Russo On Why WWE Doesn’t Want Another John Cena, If He’d Accept Hall of Fame Induction
- Bully Ray Tells Eddie Kingston To Shut Up About WWE And ‘Stay In His Lane’
- Drake Wuertz Shares Text From John Laurinaitis, Calls WWE’s COVID Policy ‘Tyrannical Overreach’