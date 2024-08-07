Kayla Braxton Explains WWE Exit, Felt She Did Everything She Could Do

In an interview with the Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful), Kayla Braxton spoke about her decision to leave WWE and said she felt that she did everything she could do there. She also noted that she was still under contract when she decided to leave.

She said: “I was under contract. Announcers, we operate very differently. I just realized, within myself, after eight years; I’ve done everything I can do here. You know how the schedule is at WWE. It’s very hard to (accomplish) anything else you want to do. I just felt like I was starting to miss out on opportunities outside of the company. I wasn’t doing much anymore at my former position. I just had to make the decision, not knowing necessarily what I was about to do in that moment, but I had to walk away. It was all amicable, I just knew it was time for me to peace out.“