Kayla Sparks Appears on Both WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage on Same Night

– PWInsider reports that Kayla Sparks was the person who was featured during the Lothario Kiss Cam segment. Interestingly enough, Sparx also appeared on last night’s Rampage in a losing effort to Serena Deeb in a one-on-one match.

Since Rampage was taped on Wednesday night, she appeared on both shows last night. SmackDown was broadcast live on FOX, and the taped edition of Rampage aired on TNT.

You can view clips of Sparks appearances on Rampage and SmackDown below: