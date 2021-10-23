wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Set To Have First US Match In Two Years At NJPW Battle In The Valley

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kazuchika Okada G1 Supercard

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Kazuchika Okada will have his first US match in two years at Battle in the Valley on November 13. His last match in the United States was November 9, 2019, when he and Will Ospreay defeated Amazing Red and Kota Ibushi at NJPW Showdown In San Jose. An opponent was not named.

Kazuchika Okada

