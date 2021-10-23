Kazuchika Okada Set To Have First US Match In Two Years At NJPW Battle In The Valley

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Kazuchika Okada will have his first US match in two years at Battle in the Valley on November 13. His last match in the United States was November 9, 2019, when he and Will Ospreay defeated Amazing Red and Kota Ibushi at NJPW Showdown In San Jose. An opponent was not named.

At Battle in the Valley For the first time in two years The G1 Climax 31 winner, KAZUCHIKA OKADA will be in action in the US! SAN JOSE CIVIC November 13