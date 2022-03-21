Keith Lee Recalls His ‘Craziest’ Match With Dominik Dijakovic, Talks Their Chemistry Working Together

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Keith Lee discussed feuding with Dominik Dijakovic (aka T-BAR), his chemistry with Dijakovic, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Keith Lee on feuding with Dominik Dijakovic and their memorable match in PWG: “So I had this match with Dijak [T-BAR]. I don’t care what name he has out there, his name is Dijak. So we have this match and it is bananas. I’m like, ‘I have to make a statement and I’m gonna do some things I don’t normally do all in one match.’ We go in there and I’m leapfrogging and dropkicking a 6’7 man in the mouth, and I think there was some point I pressed him and turned it into a standing moonsault. Like stuff I just don’t normally do because I don’t have to, and it doesn’t make sense to do all that stuff. I should be flattening people, but Dijak is a big fellow and he hits hard. We had never spoken outside of, ‘Hey, how you doing? Nice to see ya’ because he was in ROH and that’s locker room etiquette, and then we have this match and it’s an instant bomb. Like instant because we’d never spoke outside of that and this match was nuts.

“We blew the roof off the place, the card was destroyed because after a match like that and we were first after intermission, not a lot of energy left for the last couple of matches. So, with that came a string and the praise that that match got, that match became a thing that kind of traveled the nation. It led to that match at PWG and it was a real fortune because the guy was already signed with WWE. But I knew he wanted to work PWG and I’m like, ‘Listen, let’s make a thing out of it and let’s make this your last hoorah on the indies before you do your thing.’ We went out there and had the craziest match that I’ve probably ever been in and we look back at it now, and it’s like, we did way too much [laughs]. But the crowd was in it and for all 320 degrees in that building that it was, brutal, absolutely brutal, but somehow, someway, we pushed through and made it and I still had two more matches after that.”

On his chemistry with Dijakovic: “That match is something that will be special forever regardless of how ridiculous it was and it was ridiculous. But that guy, he’s just one of those guys that if you click with him, you’re going to have a knockdown, drag-out, banger of a match every time and it doesn’t matter how often you say, ‘Okay, we’re gonna take it easy.’ Well, we take it easy and it’s still an excellent match. The guy’s brilliant and I will always be a fan of his.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.