wrestling / News
Keith Lee Debuts on AEW Dynamite, Beats Isiah Kassidy (Clips)
Keith Lee is All Elite, making his debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The WWE alumnus showed up as the mystery signing and defeated Isiah Kassidy in a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. You can see clips of the match below.
Lee was released from WWE in early November, with his non-compete clause expiring earlier this month. Tony Khan has since confirmed that Lee has signed with the company.
