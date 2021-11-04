WWE Releases Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Davey Boy Smith Jr.

We can add a few big main roster names to the list of WWE releases today in Nia Jax and Keith Lee. PWInsider reports that both talents were officially released on Thursday.

Jax has been a mainstay of WWE television since signing an NXT deal in 2014. She is a former Raw Women’s Champion and two-time former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Lee had just been brought back to WWE after lengthy time off, now using the nickname “Bearcat.”

WWE also released Davey Boy Smith Jr., who was signed earlier this year but never brought back to TV. These releases come alongside the other releases today including Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudroux, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Trey Baxter, Gran Metallik, B-Fab, Katrina Cortez, Jessi Kamea, and Jeet Rama.