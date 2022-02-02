wrestling / News
Keith Lee, Killer Kross and Others Are Now Free Agents
February 2, 2022 | Posted by
Back in November, WWE released several talents from both the main roster and NXT, including Keith Lee, Killer Kross and more. As they were released on November 2, they are now all free agents.
The main roster talents released, who had 90-day non-compete deals, include Lee, Kross, Mia Yim, Ember Moon, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie and Nia Jax.
The NXT talents had 30-day non-compete deals and have been free agents for months. That list included Taya Valkyrie, B-Fab, Scarlett Bordeaux, Blake Christian, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier and Katrina Cortez.
