wrestling / News

Keith Lee, Killer Kross and Others Are Now Free Agents

February 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Keith Lee Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

Back in November, WWE released several talents from both the main roster and NXT, including Keith Lee, Killer Kross and more. As they were released on November 2, they are now all free agents.

The main roster talents released, who had 90-day non-compete deals, include Lee, Kross, Mia Yim, Ember Moon, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie and Nia Jax.

The NXT talents had 30-day non-compete deals and have been free agents for months. That list included Taya Valkyrie, B-Fab, Scarlett Bordeaux, Blake Christian, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier and Katrina Cortez.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Keith Lee, Killer Kross, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading