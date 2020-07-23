wrestling / News

Keith Lee Relinquishes NXT North American Title, New Champion to Be Crowned at NXT Takeover XXX

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee has given up the NXT North American Championship, with a new champion to be determined at NXT Takeover XXX. On tonight’s episode, William Regal announced that Lee had asked to speak and the new NXT Champion had a pre-recorded video in which he said that he wanted to give everyone the same opportunities that he had, and so will give up the North American Title.

Regal then announced that a series of triple threat matches will begin tonight, with the winners battling in a Ladder Match at the Takeover event on August 22nd to determine the next champion.

