Keith Lee Relinquishes NXT North American Title, New Champion to Be Crowned at NXT Takeover XXX

Keith Lee has given up the NXT North American Championship, with a new champion to be determined at NXT Takeover XXX. On tonight’s episode, William Regal announced that Lee had asked to speak and the new NXT Champion had a pre-recorded video in which he said that he wanted to give everyone the same opportunities that he had, and so will give up the North American Title.

Regal then announced that a series of triple threat matches will begin tonight, with the winners battling in a Ladder Match at the Takeover event on August 22nd to determine the next champion.

"I will defend the #NXTChampionship… but at this point in time, I will be RELINQUISHING the NXT #NorthAmericanTItle." A BLOCKBUSTER announcement from @RealKeithLee to kick off #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/Dzrt8VKhZl — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020

🚨🚨🚨🚨 1️⃣ In the spirit of opportunity, @RealKeithLee RELINQUISHES the NXT North American Title… 2️⃣ @RealKingRegal announces a series of Triple Threat Matches all leading to a LADDER MATCH at #NXTTakeOver 30 to crown a NEW NXT North American Champion! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JtIGImOl5I — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020