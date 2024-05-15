wrestling / News

Various News: Cinematic Highlights From NJPW Windy City Riot, Jerry Lawler Celebration Online

May 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Windy City Riot - Jon Moxley vs Tetsuya Naito Image Credit: NJPW

– NJPW has released some cinematic highlights from last month’s NJPW Windy City Riot. You can see the video below, with 4K clips from the April 12th show:

– Jerry Lawler has released the full video for last Friday’s Legends of Wrestling reunion, which featured a celebration for the WWE Hall of Famer:

