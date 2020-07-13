wrestling / News
Keith Lee Says He And Dominik Dijakovic Will Main Event Wrestlemania One Day
In a post on Twitter, Keith Lee said that he and rival Dominik Dijakovic will one day headline Wrestlemania. The two have had acclaimed matches on both the independent scene and in NXT.
He wrote: “We beat the crap out of each other. Our bond strengthens through combat every time. Because of that, this is forever my dude. One day we will main event #Wrestlemania. And we’ll beat the crap out of each other again. Big shoutout to @dijakovicwwe. I love that guy. #FeastYourEyes”
We beat the crap out of each other. Our bond strengthens through combat every time. Because of that, this is forever my dude.
One day we will main event #Wrestlemania. And we'll beat the crap out of each other again. Big shoutout to @dijakovicwwe. I love that guy. #FeastYourEyes pic.twitter.com/ZJOCRrqOnc
— Historic Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 12, 2020
