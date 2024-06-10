Kelani Jordan Comments On NXT Women’s North American Title Win at Battleground

In a digital exclusive, NXT Women’s North American champion Kelani Jordan spoke about her win at last night’s NXT Battleground. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Jordan defeated Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker and Michin to win.

She said: “Honestly, I’m speechless. I’m still shaking because I know when I was grabbing the title, how much this match means to every single one of us girls who were in that match. I may be the one walking away with the title, but we all made history tonight. So honestly, I don’t really have words to express it. I’m in awe. I can’t believe it. I’m still shaking, I’m on cloud nine. But it feels good to be a champion. Absolutely, I can’t leave my girl Sexyy hanging. When can you ever say you partied with Sexyy Red. I can’t miss out.”