Kendal Grey vs. Lainey Reid Set for Tomorrow’s NXT Level Up

– WWE.com revealed the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Kendal Grey takes on Lainey Reid, plus more. You can check out the full preview and lineup below:

* Kendal Grey vs. Lainey Reid

* Keanu Carver vs. Joe Coffey

Grey and Reid to clash on NXT Level Up

A can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up will feature Kendal Grey tangling with Lainey Reid, as well as Keanu Carver seeking a statement win against Joe Coffey.

The WWE Universe members can say what they want about Lainey Reid’s recent change in attitude and her newfound eagerness to break the rules, but it’s difficult to argue with the results of a Superstar who has won four consecutive singles matches on NXT Level Up.

Grey, a former amateur standout who defeated Tyra Mae Steele in her last outing, will need to be on her toes against her win-at-all-costs opponent.

Plus, Gallus have made it their mission to pulverize rookies in recent months, and though they suffered a Six-Man Tag Team loss to Cutler James, Dion Lennox and Shiloh Hill, they’ve mostly maintained the upper hand on WWE’s newcomers.

Joe Coffey recently picked up a win against Harlem Lewis, and he’ll look for another statement victory against Carver, a hard-hitting Superstar who is competing in his first bout since August and is looking to bounce back from some recent injuries.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!