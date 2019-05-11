Kenny Dykstra Thought the Spirit Squad Was a Joke at First, Talks WWE Departures

– Kenny Dykstra spoke with Wrestling Inc for an interview during WrestleMania weekend talking about his WWE run, the Spirit Squad and more. Highlights are below:

On joining WWE at sixteen: “Yes, I worked for WWE from 16 to 24, I was a junior in high school until I was 24. I started at 13 overall, now I’m 33. 20 years doing anything is a long time. I honestly love this business more than the business loves me, at times. I accept that and it is what it is.”

On being in the Spirit Squad: “It was really cool, it was different. Vince brought us into his office and said, ‘I want five male cheerleaders’ and I thought it was a joke at first because growing up I’ve always been an athlete. I was touring with them before the Spirit Squad as Ken Doane, just doing my own thing, and I thought, ‘There’s no way that’s what they want me to do.’ But lo and behold, that’s what they want, so you just do what they want and make it work. It’s different, over-the-top, it’s not going to be duplicated because we’re going to know where you got it.”

On his two WWE departures: “I don’t know, I don’t really make the decisions, I just know that they stopped calling. The first time, I don’t know, I’m sure there are a lot of stories out there to what could or would have happened. The second time they called out us out of nowhere and then after nine weeks they stopped calling.”