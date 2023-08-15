wrestling / News

Kenny King vs. Johnny Swinger Digital Media Title Match Added to Impact Wrestling Emergence

August 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Emergence Kenny King vs Johnny Swinger Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Johnny Swinger will challenge Kenny King for the Digital Media Championship at Impact Emergence on August 27 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Swinger even made a graphic for the matchup (see below):

