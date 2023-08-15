wrestling / News
Kenny King vs. Johnny Swinger Digital Media Title Match Added to Impact Wrestling Emergence
August 15, 2023
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Johnny Swinger will challenge Kenny King for the Digital Media Championship at Impact Emergence on August 27 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Swinger even made a graphic for the matchup (see below):
BREAKING: @swinger_johnny has chosen to use his title shot to challenge @KennyKingPb2 for the Digital Media Championship at #Emergence on August 27 in Toronto and he’s so excited that he made his own graphic!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/T1l6nzOxmL pic.twitter.com/VpBSYDh0WW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 15, 2023
