Kenny Omega Believes He and Kota Ibushi Will Work Together Again

Kenny Omega has a longstanding association with Kota Ibushi, and he doesn’t believe the final chapter has been written. Omega was a guest on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Podcast and was asked fans had seen the end of his time with his Golden Lovers tag team partner. As you can see below (per Fightful, the AEW World Champion didn’t think so.

“I doubt it,” Omega said. “If I were a betting man, I would say, it’s safe to say…when real life is involved and it’s more than just the wrestling in the ring and now, as time goes by and promotions and fans are listening more and responding more to what they want to see in professional wrestling — we talk about the ‘forbidden door’ and this concept that if you wrestle for one promotion, there’s no way you get to mingle with another, slowly but surely those borders are evaporating. We’ve seen IMPACT talent and New Japan talent on AEW. We’ve seen our talent go elsewhere as well. Who knows where the future lies. There may be more special guests and surprises in the future.”

He continued, “For me, I’m a storyteller. Way more than I like professional wrestling, I like telling stories. I love stories that have an ending. I love stories that have a beginning, middle, and end. I have a lot of stories that have yet to have a final chapter. That story is yet to close. I would love, with however long my health allows me to, I would love to have that book have the final chapter written. That goes for not only that but for quite a few other stories as well. I would love to close the book and look back and be proud that these stories that I pictured in my wacky little brain, they had a beginning, middle, and end and that I could close that book happily. For someone as influential as Ibushi was to my career, inside and outside, I feel it would be an injustice for it to die.”

Omega and Ibushi were last associated with each other onscreen at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13, after which they disbanded when Omega left to join AEW.