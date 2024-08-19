Kenny Omega Reflects On AEW Filling Wembley Stadium With AEW All In 2023

Kenny Omega worked AEW’s record-breaking All In event at Wembley Stadium in 2023, which sold over 70,000 tickets, when he teamed with Hangman Page and Kota Ibushi to put over Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita.

The AEW: All In London 2023 mini-doc is out with comments from Omega about the event. Here are the highlights:

On AEW’s place in wrestling: “I know I’m an oddball. I was on the outside looking in all the time. Even when it was with the kind of the TV that I would watch, the kind of games that I would play, the kind of sports that I enjoyed. If there were people like me that liked wrestling in a different way, like the way that we enjoy wrestling, the way that we enjoy watching wrestling, then maybe there should be a place for it.”

On being happy with it regardless of the attendance: “Did I ever think that there would be 80,000 people on one day, in one moment in time, that would pay for a ticket to watch that type of wrestling? No. But I would have been happy if there were 40, 50, 100 people because then I just wouldn’t feel alone.”