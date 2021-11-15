Kenny Omega Reportedly Worked AEW Full Gear With Hurt Shoulder

Kenny Omega worked his main event match against Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear with an injured shoulder, according to a new report. In the latest WOR, Dave Meltzer said that Omega had told him he was having trouble lifting heavier weights in the lead up to the match.

Meltzer said Omega told him that he could lift the bar (45 pounds) the last time they talked about it. Omega ultimately lost the match to Page and lost the AEW World Championship.