Kenny Omega Responds to Andrade’s Challenge For AAA Mega Championship Match
Kenny Omega has heard Andrade’s challenge for a AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania XXIX, and he’s considering it. As previously reported, Andrade called out Omega at Rey de Reyes on Saturday and said he wanted a shot at the Mega Championship at Triplemania.
Now, Omega has replied, teasing the possibility of the match further. The multi-promotional champion wrote on Twitter:
“I’m a busy guy, give me some time to think about it.”
Omega is currently the holder of the World Championships from AEW, Impact Wrestling, and AAA. Andrade has yet to respond to Omega’s tweet.
I’m a busy guy, give me some time to think about it. https://t.co/HlnWxxjJt0
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 3, 2021
