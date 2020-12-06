Various News: KENTA Calls Out Jon Moxley, Latest Impact Backstage

– KENTA wants his match with Jon Moxley, calling him out on social media. KENTA, who has a contract for an IWGP Championship match with Moxley, posted to Twitter calling out Moxley:

“I want Moxley. NOT YOU @Brodyxking I’m so tired of saying, ‘Where’s Moxley?’ GIVE ME THE IWGP US TITLE!”

– Impact Wrestling has released their latest Impact Backstage video with the segments from last week’s episode: