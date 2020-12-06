wrestling / News
Various News: KENTA Calls Out Jon Moxley, Latest Impact Backstage
December 6, 2020 | Posted by
– KENTA wants his match with Jon Moxley, calling him out on social media. KENTA, who has a contract for an IWGP Championship match with Moxley, posted to Twitter calling out Moxley:
“I want Moxley. NOT YOU @Brodyxking I’m so tired of saying, ‘Where’s Moxley?’ GIVE ME THE IWGP US TITLE!”
I want Moxley
NOT YOU @Brodyxking
I’m so tired of saying “Where’s Moxley?”
GIVE ME THE IWGP US TITLE
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) December 6, 2020
– Impact Wrestling has released their latest Impact Backstage video with the segments from last week’s episode:
