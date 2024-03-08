Kerry Morton Reveals He’s Extended His NWA Contract Through 2025

Kerry Morton has announced that he’s extended his deal with the NWA through next year. Morton appeared on Busted Open Radio and, when asked about his goals in the company, revealed that he had extended his contract with the company through the end of 2025.

“First and foremost, I extended my contract with the National Wrestling Alliance a few months ago to go into December 31, 2025,” Morton noted (per Fightful). “That being said, there are goals in mind. I was the NWA Junior Champion, I defend that belt in Canada, Mexico, Australia, Europe, all throughout the United States and I left a mark. I was the modern day Ric Flair as far as taking the belt and defending it all over the place. Now, my eyes is on the bigger prize.”

He continued, “There are tag team belts in mind, but who is to say I wouldn’t want to be the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion? That’s the bottom line. That’s the reason I extended my contract. I put 110% into the NWA and I believe in it all the way.”

Morton debuted full-time debut with the promotion in late 2021.