Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match

– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving.

– The site also notes that an A&E camera crew was said to be “in place” for Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon show over the weekend. Steamboat teamed with FTR against Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal and Nick Aldis.