Kevin Ku Needs Surgery, Set to Have Meniscus Removed

In a post on Twitter, independent wrestler Kevin Ku announced that he will need to have surgery in order to have his meniscus removed. Ku is part of the tag team Violence is Forever with Dominic Garrini.

He wrote: “Now that I’m back from Japan I gotta go have my meniscus taken out. See you in a couple of months. I’m getting a special shirt made. If you wanted to ever get gear made this is the time and other merch is in my bio. Peace be the journey.”