Kevin Ku Says Violent Is Forever Would Love to Face Grizzled Young Veterans

Kevin Ku says Violence Is Forever have the Grizzled Young Veterans on their wish list of opponents. The team, which includes Ku and Dominic Garrini, have been vocal about their desire for a match with FTR. Speaking with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In The Weeds, Ku named the former Dyad as another team they’re looking to fight.

“Grizzled Young Vets,” Ku said. “We have made it very apparent to every promotion we work with who has asked us who we want to wrestle and we said, ‘them.’ They are at the top of the list right now. Before they got signed, they were the most interesting tag team to me because they did things, not necessarily different, but they did things kind of like FTR does, but in a more modern spin.”

He continued, “Zack Gibson is very much an old school TV wrestler and James Drake is a very modernized independent wrestler and their styles mesh really well. That would be a really cool match.”

The Grizzled Young Veterans exited WWE when their contract expired last month.