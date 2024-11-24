Kevin Nash Recalls Bam Bam Bigelow Not Being a Fan Of The Kliq

Kevin Nash says that Bam Bam Bigelow was not a fan of the Kliq, though they had no problem with him. The Kliq is one of the more controversial backstage power groups in wrestling history and had a number of critics among people in wrestling during their time in WWE together, and Nash talked on Kliq This about how Bigelow was one of those people. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Bigelow not liking the group: “Bam Bam did not like us, but we always [went to bat for him]. When we got back from Europe [Bigelow] says ‘Hey man, I just want to say that it’s bulls**t that the – you know, we’re supposed to be heels and babyface busses, the Kliq? They all just go on one bus because they said ‘F**k you guys, we’re gonna travel with who we want.'”

On Scott Hall convincing Vince McMahon that there wasn’t heat against Bigelow from the group: “Scott said ‘Hey man,’ he said. ‘I know he don’t like us.’ Scott said.’ ‘Motherf**ker can play on my team.'”