Kevin Nash On Brian Pillman Jr. Signing With WWE, Doesn’t Get Why nZo Can’t Get Signed Somewhere

Kevin Nash weighed in on Brian Pillman Jr. making his WWE NXT debut this week and questioned why the former Enzo Amore can’t get hired anywhere. Nash touched on both matters on the latest episode of his Kli11 This podcast, shifting the topic from the one to the other.

“He [Brian Pillman Jr.] signed with NXT, yes,” Nash said (per Wrestling Inc). :I was friends with his father, we ran up and down the road together. He’s a good talent. I think he wrestled Enzo, yeah him and Enzo had a hell of a match. I don’t understand why Enzo can’t get hired someplace. I’m really surprised that he can’t get hired someplace. I know he, you know, at the beginning got some s**t, but…”

nZo was Enzo Amore in WWE and was released shortly after allegations were made against in him 2018. It was reported at the time that nZo’s lack of disclosure, not that allegations were made, which was the “final straw” for his release. nZo did not exactly endear himself to WWE after, infamously crashing Survivor Series that year. He was signed to MLW but exited the promotion in April, with reports saying that he was not willing to work with top talent. He said that he was written off of his own accord.