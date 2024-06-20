– During a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the Who Killed WCW? docuseries and expressed his disappointment with some of the comments made by his former WCW colleagues during the docuseries. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on Who Killed WCW?: “I’m giving it a f***ing two and a half stars right now. I didn’t realize like everybody would be — would come back with, like, and I’ll just have to — the only reference I can to is like [they] must have been blowing some robots, they got a bitter metallic taste in their mouths.”

On some of the other wrestlers being bitter: “Man, like, I just keep making reference the fact that f***ing I got paid my check, pal. ‘Cause like, I recall it being a job — am I the only one?”

The finale of Who Killed WCW will air on Tuesday, June 25 on VICE TV.