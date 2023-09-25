Kevin Nash Analyzes Dwayne Johnson’s SmackDown Return from a Brand Perspective

Speaking on the most recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash took some time to discuss Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s recent SmackDown appearance opposite Austin Theory (via Fightful). In Nash’s mind, Johnson coming back to WWE makes sense when taken in the context of the ongoing Hollywood strikes. You can find a few highlights and watch the full podcast below.

On Johnson’s appearance with Theory at SmackDown: “He looked great. It look like he put on 15 pounds from the Colorado game [laughs]. They went through the list, and Theory is young, right? Like 26 [years old], something like that? The list of guys he’s worked with already, woo. I really thought that he held his own in there.”

On why Johnson would choose to come back to WWE now: “Well number one, to keep his brand strong. Who knows how long [the SAG-AFTRA strike] will go on. Dwayne is double pinched in this, because not only is Dwayne a member of the Screen Actors Guild as an actor, but he’s also a producer, so [he has] a pension health plan. I don’t think he’s doing it for the payday, but he’s definitely doing it from a PR standpoint. I don’t think it’s ever a bad thing to come back to where you started and show the world you’re the biggest star in [Hollywood].”